It's Still Kamaru Usman Time

“I didn’t realize it, but at that point, MMA had gotten its claws in me,” said the welterweight ruler, who defends his title against Leon Edwards this weekend in the main event of UFC 278 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. “I went back to the Olympic Training Center, training for a wrestling tournament, and in between the breaks, while we’re getting water, I’m shadowboxing in the back, in the corner.

“It was almost like I had just cheated on my wife — not that I have a wife, but it was almost like that; I had just cheated on that relationship,” he added quickly, making sure everything is perfectly clear. “So I was back, and now it was like this new relationship over here was more appealing to me.”

State Of The UFC Welterweight Division | August 2022

Eventually, Usman made the shift into mixed martial arts, and while he was no longer scared of the sport itself, there were still elements he wasn’t particularly fond of during the early days of his current.

That initial connection with Evans developed into a deep bond, with the UFC Hall of Famer being the first to sing Usman’s praises, telling anyone that would listen he had the potential to do something great in this sport, doing so long before he landed in the UFC. He brought him to South Florida to train with his new team, The Blackzilians, where seasoned professionals surrounded the neophyte, and his pedigree as a Division II National champion and former Olympic wrestling hopeful made him a frequent sparring partner of a host of dangerous fighters.