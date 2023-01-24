It’s Smooth Sailing For Gianni Vazquez | UFC Fight Pass

Gianni Vazquez spent the first seven years of his career bouncing from Mexico to California for fights. Whether it was Muay Thai, BJJ or MMA, Vazquez was always able to find competition but he faced two problems along the way. His name and the records of his fights.

“I used to have three different Sherdogs because my name is Gianni Carlo Di Chiara Vazquez. Latin Americans, we use both last names but then they were doing so many mistakes with my name, so I just put my Tapology as Gianni Vazquez,” Vazquez explained. “I have so many issues with my record. The truth is my record should be 10-4 instead of 8-4, but we couldn’t fix that one.”

Two wins may sound like a trivial complaint, but the difference between fighting a 10-4 fighter and an 8-4 fighter who fights like a 10-4 fighter has made for complications for Vazquez recently.

“It’s no secret that people are already trying to avoid me,” Vazquez said. “I tried to offer the fight against three different opponents, and they didn’t want to take it. They already know that I’m a dangerous opponent because, on paper, maybe I’m not going to look as good as some of them, but the reality is that when the time to fight comes, I’m a problem for everybody.”