It's Rogério Bontorin's Time To Take Control

Stationed at No. 8 in the flyweight rankings, Bontorin arrives in the midst of a four-fight run without a victory, though it’s not as simple as him having suffered a collection of clear, indisputable defeats, as the 30-year-old Brazilian is quick to point out.

“My fight against Kai Kara-France, I was clearly winning easily,” said Bontorin, who enters his UFC 275 pairing with Kape as the underdog, despite being the higher ranked member of the pairing. “I made a mistake and I really think (referee) Herb Dean should have let the fight continue. I was conscious and he stopped the fight at 4:59 while I was still alive and fighting. I know and Kara-France also knows that he would have never won that fight.”

Order UFC 275: Teixeira vs Procházka

The bout was one-sided in Bontorin’s favor for the opening four-plus minutes of the fight, with the Brazilian threatening submissions from Kara-France’s back. But the New Zealander shook free and broke into space in the final 30 seconds of the opening round, and blasted Bontorin with a series of heavy blows that sent him to the canvas, prompting Dean to wave off the fight with five seconds remaining in the opening stanza.

“After that, I got Matt Schnell fight; I took it with two weeks’ notice and I made a very good fight,” continued the Brazilian, who initially earned a unanimous decision win in the bantamweight contest. “(Following the fight) I got in a process with USADA and we found that my supplement was contaminated. I proved that over a four-month process, and even so, they turned my win to a no contest.

“And everyone who watched my fight with Brandon (Royval) saw that I did enough to get at least two rounds and a win.”

The loss to Royval feels like the one that eats at Bontorin the most, as the duo went toe-to-toe for 15 minutes, with the result of the bout hinging on the scoring of the opening stanza. Bontorin got the nod in the second on all three scorecards, after dominating the grappling in the frame, and Royval earned the same sweep in the third, landing the more effective blows throughout and matching his fellow Top 10 fixture on the ground.

But the first was tight, with Bontorin going two-for-two on takedown attempts, driving Royval to the canvas with force, but failing to advance positions or do any real damage, while the Factory X Muay Thai representative was clearly the more active, effective striker.