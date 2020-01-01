It's More Than A Game For Amanda Ribas

That love translates into every segment of the Minas Gerais native’s life. You can see it in her ever-present smile as well as on fight night, and she has the 8-1 pro MMA record to prove that when you love what you do for a living, it’s not work.

There will be a double paycheck up for grabs this weekend in Brasilia, though, as Ribas steps into the Octagon for the third time to face Randa Markos, a veteran standout who may very well be Ribas’ toughest test to date.

“She is a very strong opponent, and I think her biggest strength is her strategy (on fight night),” said Ribas. “She manages to nullify her opponents' strengths well, and I think that's why she had some close fights.”