It's Good To Be Callum Walsh | UFC Fight Pass

“There was a small bit of nerves, but it wasn't too bad,” he said. “I think I did six rounds my first day and I had never done six rounds before in my life. I was used to the amateur sparring, just doing three rounds, and I got thrown in for six on my first day, so it was a big change.”

It was a change in more ways than one. Originally in Los Angeles to visit his father and get in some boxing work in the hopes of earning a spot on the Irish Olympic team, Walsh instead impressed Roach enough that the renowned trainer suggested he stick around and turn pro.

“I was considering going back home for a while,” Walsh said. “I was trying to qualify for the Olympics, still. I came over here because all the boxing clubs were closed back in Ireland because of COVID. I came over to visit my dad and train for a couple weeks just in case - I was trying to get a box-off for the place for the Olympics. That's when I just showed up to the Wild Card and Freddie made me spar on the first day. He wanted me to stay there and train. I liked the idea of turning pro more, so I just stayed and decided to turn pro.”

In December of last year, Walsh made his debut, blasting out Earl Henry in less than two minutes. And if you’re going by the buzz generated by that fight and the crowd that showed up for it, a star was born in Montebello.

“We're really excited about working with Callum,” said 360 Promotions boss Tom Loeffler, who will have Walsh’s second pro bout against Gael Ibarra on Thursday featured on UFC FIGHT PASS. “The splash that he made in his pro debut really was something to behold. Having Irish fans flying over to LA for his pro debut was something that really impressed and surprised me.”

That support was clearly appreciated by the 21-year-old southpaw, who isn’t fazed by the attention he’s receiving.

“Even at my last fight, the crowd that showed up just for me, maybe a normal person would have been very nervous to be performing in front of all the fans and friends, but I loved it,” he said. “They actually made me feel a lot better. When I came out to the ring and I could see a hundred people on my side along, just screaming for me and singing, it gave me a boost and I was buzzing going into the ring.”

One minute and 37 second later, Walsh had taken care of business, and soon he was meeting with UFC President Dana White. But don’t worry, boxing fans, he isn’t joining countryman Conor McGregor on the UFC roster.

“Definitely not yet,” he laughs.