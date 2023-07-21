It's Finally Time For Jonny Parsons To Make The Walk

For reference, the three fighters who also won contracts that night in Vegas – Piera Rodriguez, Caio Borralho and Armen Petrosyan – have fought three, four and four times, respectively in the UFC since. So, he’s missed a lot, but he also knew he had a place to compete in the big show, something he didn’t have before that fight, where he was battling to get noticed, yet still staying positive as he passed the UFC APEX every day on the way to practice.

“I would say that during that time was when things were going really well, and it actually pumped me up,” he said. “I've had plenty of ups and downs in my career, but during that time where I was living really close and passing it all the time, that's when I was on my win streak that got me into the UFC. So, during that time, it was actually motivating. It was nice to pass it and say to myself, ‘I'm going to be there real soon.’”

He got his wish. Just like he knew he would.

“I always knew I had what it takes,” said Parsons, whose win over Renfro lifted his pro record to 8-2. “I always knew that I was skilled enough and I was tough enough. But you’ve got to be more than tough and dedicated and skilled; you’ve got to build the hype and go on that win streak. There’s a lot of people out there that are good and dedicated their whole lives to try to get into the UFC and it didn't work out. So sometimes, the stars got to align.”