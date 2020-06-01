It’s Entertain or Bust for Alonzo Menifield

After nearly a year away from the Octagon, that’s how light heavyweight Alonzo Menifield plans to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 250.

The undefeated prospect has been nothing but vicious in his nine professional bouts thus far, finishing all of his opponents before hitting the one-minute mark of the second round.

Order UFC 250 on ESPN+

Standing across from him on Saturday will be UFC veteran Devin Clark, who is 3-3 in his last six bouts, including a 2019 loss to Menifield’s Fortis MMA teammate Ryan Spann. If there is one thing that Menifield has seen from Clark, it’s his desire to do whatever is necessary to grind out a win.

Menifield wants none of that.