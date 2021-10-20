It's 'Do Or Die' For Jamie Pickett

“I don’t know why I do this to myself,” Pickett said with a booming laugh. “I don’t know why, but I’ve done it, and it’s time for me to perform.”

Pickett rolled into his appearance on Season 1 of the annual talent-search series on a six-fight winning streak and loaded with confidence, only to suffer a first-round submission loss to Fortis MMA representative Charles Byrd. Two years later, he turned up on the opening night of the third season having earned a pair of first-round finishes since facing Byrd but dropped a unanimous decision to Xtreme Couture prospect Punahele Soriano.

He hustled up another win on the regional circuit soon after, and when he returned for his third appearance, Pickett made the most of it, finally punching his ticket to the UFC with a second-round finish of Jhonoven Pati.

The third time was the charm on the Contender Series, and Pickett knows he needs to draw on that experience and deliver a comparable result when he steps in with Staropoli on Saturday night.

“I’m just happy that I’ve got another chance to prove my worth, and I’m going to show them why I should be here,” he said, touching on both the opportunity to make the walk for the third time, and his bout with the Argentina native being kept on the books after it was postponed earlier this month when one of Pickett’s coaches tested positive for COVID-19 during fight week.

“I know what I needed to change,” he added. “I think both fights were learning opportunities. I lost, but I won in terms of gaining knowledge.”