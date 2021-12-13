It's 'Do Or Die' For Charles Jourdain

Arriving on the big stage with a ton of hype after amassing a 9-1 record on the regional circuit and claiming championship gold in two weight classes with Quebec’s TKO promotion, Jourdain stumbled in his debut at lightweight against Desmond Green but made a splash upon returning to his natural weight class, venturing to Busan, South Korea and collecting a second-round stoppage win over “The Korean Superboy” Dooho Choi.

Entering last year with a ton of momentum, he struggled through the first winless year of his professional career, dropping a split decision to Andre Fili in June before battling Joshua Culibao to a split draw result four months later. After getting back into the win column with a victory over Marcelo Rojo to begin his 2021 campaign, a late shift in opponents in September landed Jourdain in a catchweight matchup with veteran Julian Erosa, who used his long arms to lace up a third-round D’Arce choke.

“People say, ‘Next time it’s going to be good,’ but me, I’m hard on myself,” said Jourdain, who carries an 11-4-1 record into his fight with Ewell on Saturday night. “I’ve been questioning myself after the Julian loss and, of course, people say a lot of things trying to console me, but I need to go through that all by myself.

“I’m not unsatisfied by the performance; I’m unsatisfied by the result,” continued the thoughtful and engaging 26-year-old. “He caught me with those long arms — I didn’t expect that from the position we were standing in. He didn’t have my back, he didn’t have nothing, and he just jumped on my neck from so far away. I never expected that to get sunk in, so fair play to him.

“Every time I’ve lost in the UFC, the guy has had 30-plus fights,” added Jourdain. “Experience plays a huge factor and I think I got intimidated by that. It was the first time that arriving for fight week, I was asking myself, ‘What am I doing here?’ to a point where I didn’t want to be there.”

Part of what was weighing on Jourdain was the stress and strain stemming from the myriad changes and delays he’d dealt with throughout the year.