It’s Been A Long Time Coming For Aspen Ladd

But then, her manager walked into the room and let her know the news: Chiasson was forced out of the fight due to injury.

Ladd told UFC.com the moment felt “unreal” after all the hard work put in to get back to fighting shape. After weighing a few options, the bout was rebooked for October 2, and the ever-stoic Ladd is taking everything in stride.

“It works for me; It’s perfect,” Ladd said. “It’s the same opponent we’ve been preparing for forever, so it’s nothing new. It’s just an extended period of time.”

It’s been a stop-and-start period of time for the 26-year-old. After dropping a main event bout to Germaine de Randamie – her first professional loss – Ladd bounced back with an emphatic third-round TKO against Yana Kunitskaya in December 2019. She was lined up for a bout with Julianna Pena in March 2020, which was delayed due to COVID-19 and then scrapped altogether. Eager to return to action, Ladd signed up for a fight with Sara McMann. A week before that fight, she suffered her knee injury.