It's All Coming Together For Nathaniel Wood

Nathaniel Wood of England reacts after his victory over Charles Rosa in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at O2 Arena on July 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“Overall, I would say the year has been perfect for me. I had the fight that got canceled back in March, but I've now had two fights in the space of six weeks,” Wood said, expanding on the circumstances which led from an opponent change to a completely canceled fight just days out from the UFC’s return to London earlier this year.

Relive Both UFC Fight Nights Inside The O2 Arena

But not to worry, as the 29-year-old took the unfortunate situation as a sign to make the leap out of the bantamweight division into the featherweight division — a move that has favored him in more ways than one.

“I hate the weight cut, it really does take it out of me,” Wood said. “I believe in my skillset enough to go up a weight, so I don't think that an opponent having 10 pounds on me is going to make a huge difference if I bring my ‘A’ game and stay active.

“So for me to fight at bantamweight, I needed 12 weeks’ notice. Now, I can fight regularly. I'm going into my fights healthy, I can have a life until the last couple of weeks, and I've got a smile on my face almost all through fight camp. It's just one less thing to worry about.”