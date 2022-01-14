It’s All Coming To Fruition For Ramiz Brahimaj

He didn’t question his dream when he found out that he had a tumor behind one of his eyes just days before an opportunity to earn a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, and his faith certainly didn’t waver when he suffered a grizzly injury to his ear in his UFC debut.

But Brahimaj bounced back in a big way once he returned from that injury, submitting Sasha Palatnikov in the first round at last August.

“It was a rollercoaster of emotions,” Brahimaj told UFC.com. “I had the surgeries and the incident that took place with my ear in my UFC debut, so to come back and get a statement finish like that and my first win, my first finish in the UFC, I’m looking to build off of that.”

Getting that first UFC win gave Brahimaj validation and reminded him that he deserves to have the UFC logo across his chest. That was an important feeling to have for Brahimaj, who grew up in the Bronx, NY with dreams of stepping inside the Octagon.