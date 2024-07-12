It's All About The Journey For Cody Brundage

I just love fighting, man,” said Brundage. “That's my favorite thing to do. I'm lucky it's my job, but it's truly my passion and if I'm not at the gym, I feel out of place. If I can make some money while I'm doing it, even better. So I didn't really take any damage in my last fight and they were coming to Denver, my hometown, so it was a hard opportunity to pass up.”

Fighting in his adopted hometown is a plus, but on the other side of the coin, he is going in there with one of the hardest punchers, pound-for-pound, in the game in Alhassan. Brundage has always been honest in assessing what it takes to step in the Octagon with some certified killers, and this time is no different.

“There's definitely a healthy fear there,” he laughs. “A lot of people have said it, but the most recent person I can remember saying it is Dustin Poirier, after he fought Michael Chandler. He was like, there can't be courage without fear. So that's kind of what it is. That's part of the reason I do the sport. I love proving to myself what I'm about and that I'm courageous and that I can do those things. And you can't do that unless there's a little bit of fear. This guy has all first-round finishes and he throws heat, he throws bombs, the guy's a vet, he has 12 fights in the UFC, he's had his ups and downs just like myself. So there's definitely a lot of respect, but it's a healthy level of respect. I think we're going to get after it. I think it's a fight that has Fight of the Night written all over it. We're both first-round finishers and yeah, I'm excited for it, man. It's going to be a good one.”