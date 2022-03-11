It’s All About The Next Step For Alex Pereira

The Brazilian middleweight was slotted in the UFC 268 prelim headliner spot on ESPN and did more than shine under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden. He knocked out Andreas Michailidis with a devastating flying knee at the start of the second round and showed everyone why he’s arguably the hottest prospect in the division.

That was the type of performance that Pereira expected he would deliver in his debut, and it was a moment that he’s proud of.

“My UFC debut was everything I expected. I didn’t know exactly how it would happen, whether it was going to be a knockout by a knee or any other blow, but I was very confident because I was training hard for my debut,” Pereira told UFC.com. “For me, it was very important to fight at Madison Square Garden because there were many names that competed there before, and I managed to put on a show for the fans that were there and everyone that was watching. That was important to me.”

The feeling of having the audience on his side and the energy coursing throughout the world’s most famous arena was priceless to Pereira.

He had experienced moments like his debut during his time as a champion kickboxer in GLORY and other organizations, but nothing felt quite like throwing hands and getting a Performance of the Night bonus at MSG in his UFC debut.