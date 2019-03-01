It’s All About Michael Johnson for UFC Philly

UFC: Coming off your last fight, a short-notice win, how do you feel heading into this fight?

Michael Johnson: I feel good. I feel great. Still, again, a short-notice fight. This really wasn’t a full camp at all. I’ve been extremely busy training, traveling, doing business, but I’ll always find time to train, always find time to get in the work I need to, and for the short camp it’s been, it’s been incredible, and I’m excited to get in there.

UFC: How do you go about balancing training and also all the other ventures you have outside of the Octagon?

MJ: It’s the same. If I’m traveling, I’m always going to have places to train, to set up, to always get in my weights, my nutrition, whatever I need to do, and I think that’s important an important aspect of this game, especially growing into fighters and athletes and semi-celebrities, if we get busy, you have to be able to adapt and do your things on the road.

