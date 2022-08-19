It’s All About Fighting And Money For Darrius Flowers | UFC Fight Pass

The 27-year-old Chicago native spent most of his life in the home of Curtis Blaydes, Belal Muhammad and Clubber Lang before moving to Iowa, one of the earliest adopters of mixed martial arts to play JuCo football.

After his football career came to an end, Flowers would go on to pursue a career in MMA that would quickly land him in LFA. To this day, LFA is the only “home” he cares to represent.

Subscribe To UFC Fight Pass Today!

“The thing is, I don’t do this s*** for other people,” Flowers said. “I used to care if I lost when I was an amateur, I used to apologize to my fans, but now I do this s*** for me. 100% everything is about me. It might sound selfish, but it kind of is. I don’t care to represent the community or anything like that. I’m here to win fights, better my life for my family, and the only way to do that is to focus about myself. Iowa and Chicago are going to jump on board with me, they always have, but I kind of just focus on me.”

At 11-5-1, Flowers has been cutting his teeth in the MMA game professionally since 2017, but it was after his five stops at LFA that he really gained confidence and comfort in his career. Quickly, comfort as a fighter has turned into discomfort with his opposition thanks to his LFA experience.

“LFA is the number one regional promotion in the world,” Flowers said. “There’s a bunch of guys in the UFC that I watch and think ‘oh my God, this guy is an amateur.’”