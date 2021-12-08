It's All About Timing For Cody Garbrandt

Speaking with his long-time teammate, training partner, and coach Chris Holdsworth on their Rollin’ with the Homies video podcast, Garbrandt acknowledged there are a number of key questions that will remain unanswered until he steps on the scale on Friday and into the Octagon on Saturday night, and that scares him, but in a good way.

“There’s always ‘What Ifs?’” he said, when asked about the comments on Wednesday afternoon. “Just like when I was going to fight Dominick Cruz — there were so many questions that were unanswered: Can he go five rounds? Can his cardio hold up?

“There are all these things, and it’s scary, but it’s also motivating,” continued Garbrandt, who carries a 12-4 record into his clash with Kara-France this weekend in Las Vegas. “It inspires me to get up and put the extra work in. Maybe I didn’t feel like I needed to at ’35 because the weight wasn’t an issue, but first and foremost, I’ve got to make the weight, so it made me do extra cardio, not have the sushi, not have the pizza, not have my kid’s snacks.

“There are more things that you have to sacrifice in order to be rewarded.”

Through the first 11 fights of his professional career, Garbrandt never left the cage without reaping the rewards of his efforts.

He earned five straight stoppage wins in a shade under two years to earn a chance to compete inside the Octagon, and then posted three straight victories after arriving in the UFC to set up a main event showdown between unbeaten bantamweight against Thomas Almeida in the spring of 2016.

Less than three minutes into the fight, Garbrandt sat atop the Octagon fence celebrating, having knocked out the streaking Brazilian and established himself as a legitimate contender in the 135-pound weight class. After making quick work of veteran Takeya Mizugaki at UFC 202, he took aim at Cruz, calling for a fight with the champion and long-time adversary of the Team Alpha Male squad.