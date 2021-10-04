It All Worked Out For Selina Flores | UFC Fight Pass

Flores could think of very few things in the world she wanted to do less than martial arts. The first day went exactly as she would have predicted. Quite a few nights of tear-filled car rides home followed.

“If I can remember correctly, I think it was just the grittiness of it,” Flores confessed. “Everybody was sweating on each other and punching me in the face and I was not into it. I was barefoot on the mat and it was just not something I was used to. It was something new and so it was just way out of my comfort zone and I didn’t enjoy it.”

Watch Lion Fight On UFC Fight Pass

The daughter of a boxing father, Flores openly admits that while she was a good distance out of her comfort zone in her new sport, her parents’ insistence on the sport may have been a factor in her initial dislike for martial arts.

Much to her own chagrin, Flores found herself enjoying herself before long. Not much longer after that, she was not only having fun, she was becoming quite the badass, as well.