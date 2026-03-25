Israel Adesanya | Sharp, Free, And Ready To Express Himself

As things go in combat sports, Adesanya finds himself across from a young and hungry contender eager to announce himself as the next champion on the horizon. Pyfer broke onto the scene via Dana White’s Contender Series in July 2022 and has since collected a 6-1 record, including five finishes. The 29-year-old has approached the matchup with plenty of respect, calling Adesanya the greatest middleweight in UFC history, and he hopes a win on Saturday night catapults him into the title picture.

“I am not taking (Pyfer) lightly,” Adesanya said. “I have to show him respect, and the best way I can show them respect is bringing my best, and I'm going to bring my best to him. What their camp thinks I'm going to do—a lot happens in a year, so I’ll show you guys when it comes to Saturday night.”

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The Nigerian-born New Zealander points out that his grappling as the part of his toolkit he is excited to put on display as he assumes Pyfer, who has four submission wins on his record, will eventually shoot for a takedown. Adesanya also anticipates a lot of heavy fire coming his way early, so he knows he has to match that energy at the start. Should the fight stretch into the championship rounds, he expects to “drown him.”