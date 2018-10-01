Israel Adesanya Is ‘Player One’

“The Last Stylebender” wore his emotions in the Octagon that night, but the experience of bringing his belt back to his home country washed over him in a different way. In mid-May, Adesanya traveled back to Lagos, Nigeria, and the days spent there left a memorable impression that he called “inspiring.” The trip included a visit to his old primary school, and what happened when Adesanya approached with his belt was unforgettable.

“As I was walking by with my belt, it seemed like, f***, it was just so cool,” he told UFC.com in July. “They were sticking their arms through the bars just trying to just touch the belt, touch me, say, ‘What’s up,’ and it just made me feel blessed. That moment right there - I’ll never forget that, ever.”