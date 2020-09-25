Israel Adesanya Keeps It Cool

It may be hard to believe given the harsh words traded between the two over the last several months, but if we’re looking at the New Zealander’s body of work, it’s hard to find any instance of him letting emotions get the best of him, though he admits that wasn’t always the case.

“I've lost my cool, definitely, in the past, and I learned from it,” Adesanya said. “But it's experience, it takes time, and when you play this game long enough, you learn a lot about yourself, your character, and a fight, in general, it’s not personal. I don't know this guy at all. I don't know who he is as a person, so why would I give a f**k about his views or the way he conducts himself or anything he says about me? It doesn't mean anything to me. So it's not personal, and it's not gonna be an issue keeping cool.”

What may be an issue for Adesanya is finding the next challenger who can get him up out of bed in the morning and motivated for another training session should he vanquish Costa this weekend. At present, he’s beaten six of the top 15 at 185 pounds, with the top ten contenders he hasn’t fought - Jack Hermansson, Darren Till, Chris Weidman and Uriah Hall – at least a couple wins away. But there is one contender he believes is in the running for a crack at the crown sooner rather than later.