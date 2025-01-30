Israel Adesanya: ‘I’m Still Here’

Nearly a year after losing his middleweight title to Sean Strickland in 2023, UFC superstar Israel Adesanya had the chance to reclaim his throne against heated rival Dricus Du Plessis last August at UFC 305.
In unprecedented fashion, "The Last Stylebender" suffered his second-straight defeat, something he had never experienced in professional mixed martial arts.
“Two losses back to back, that’s history; I’ve never had it happen before,” Adesanya said. “I had to do some soul searching.”
Adesanya has already cemented a lasting legacy that will forever be rooted in UFC history. Between April 2019 and April 2023, he won eight title fights, capped off with a career-defining moment when he stopped longtime kickboxing foe Alex Pereira to capture the 185-pound title for the second time.
Having made his mark as one of the greatest athletes of his era, Adesanya has shifted his focus toward putting on standout performances, aiming to prove that he and his teammates at City Kickboxing in Auckland, New Zealand, are doing the right things to continue growing as a team and evolving as mixed martial artists.
“I’m very content with where I am in my journey, as a human being and as an athlete,” Adesanya said. “My love for the game has changed for the better, especially now that I’m 35 and understanding how the tides shift, how the game just goes and doesn’t give a f*** who you are. I’ve been through a lot in this game. There’s nothing I can’t handle.
“We don’t live or die by accolades. It’s more about performances and getting better as a gym, as a whole. We’re still progressing.”
Adesanya will compete in a non-title bout for the first time since February 10, 2019, when he defeated UFC legend Anderson Silva—the only middleweight with more title fight wins than the former two-time champ.
At UFC Saudi Arabia, "The Last Stylebender" will look to deliver another show-stopping performance against rising middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov, who had a breakout year in 2024, defeating three Top 10 opponents in a row to secure his spot in the Top 5.
“Each fight is different; each fight is a blank canvas,” Adesanya said. “A new opportunity to show how great I am, to create highlights, to create memories. And this fight, I’m just looking at it as a chance to show off.”
“He’s a dangerous guy; he’s a Top 5 middleweight. There’s no belt on the line, but I want to prove to myself that I’m better than I was.”
A win over Imavov will certainly prove Adesanya is still one of the best 185ers on the planet and a potential title contender, depending on how the chips fall in the coming weeks with the grudge match between Du Plessis and Strickland in the main event at UFC 312 on February 8.
Imavov, the 28-year-old contender, has headlined three of the last five events he’s competed in and has shown constant evolution fight to fight. But having shared the Octagon with the likes of Du Plessis, Silva, Pereira, Strickland, and Robert Whittaker, Adesanya believes Imavov doesn’t bring anything unique that would set him apart from the challenges he’s already faced.
“From what I see so far, there’s nothing that he brings that I haven’t seen before,” Adesanya said. “I think his best attribute is his speed—his speed, his counters. But I’ve seen that before, and it’s up to him to show me something I haven’t seen before.”
“I like his style; his standup looks cool, it’s very efficient. He mixes it up well with the grappling, as well. He’s fast, he’s young, he’s slick. I’m excited to best a guy like that. He’s definitely not fought anyone like me. No one has until you fight me.
“I feel like the old dog, and then there’s the young guys coming up that’s trying to prove themselves, so it’s my job to send them back down to let them know I’m still here.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov, live from anb Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 1, 2025. Prelims start at 9am ET/6am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 12pm ET/9amPT.