Israel Adesanya: ‘I’m Still Here’

Having made his mark as one of the greatest athletes of his era, Adesanya has shifted his focus toward putting on standout performances, aiming to prove that he and his teammates at City Kickboxing in Auckland, New Zealand, are doing the right things to continue growing as a team and evolving as mixed martial artists.

“I’m very content with where I am in my journey, as a human being and as an athlete,” Adesanya said. “My love for the game has changed for the better, especially now that I’m 35 and understanding how the tides shift, how the game just goes and doesn’t give a f*** who you are. I’ve been through a lot in this game. There’s nothing I can’t handle.

“We don’t live or die by accolades. It’s more about performances and getting better as a gym, as a whole. We’re still progressing.”

Adesanya will compete in a non-title bout for the first time since February 10, 2019, when he defeated UFC legend Anderson Silva—the only middleweight with more title fight wins than the former two-time champ.