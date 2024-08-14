Israel Adesanya Found His Purpose

Eating breakfast is just one of a handful of changes he’s made to his routine that’ve sparked new life in his mixed martial arts career ahead of one of the biggest moments of his life – a main event clash against middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305.

“We revamped the whole training system we’re doing in our gym, and it’s made everything fresh,” Adesanya said. “We even have de-load weeks now. Crazy. We’ve never had that before. I come back from that fresh, smashing the next four weeks. It’s been fun. This has been a really different perspective for me.

“Maturity happens for me in different stages and the last 11 months I’ve grown a lot in many different ways. This is probably one of the best - if not the best - camps I’ve ever had.”

When he wasn’t training alongside his longtime teammates at City Kickboxing in Auckland, New Zealand, Adesanya embraced new experiences to fill the void of his extended break, including “life changing” activities like skydiving for the first time in Abu Dhabi.