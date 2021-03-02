Israel Adesanya Focused On Showing Up, Showing Out

“I have no expectations, to be honest,” said the middleweight champion ahead of this weekend’s venture to light heavyweight, where he faces current champ Jan Blachowicz in the main event of UFC 259. “Expectations can hinder you sometimes because life has other plans, so you have to be able to just go with the flow, roll with it. I don’t have any expectations other than to show up and be myself; that’s the only expectation I have.

“This might sound crazy, but I don’t expect me to win,” added Adesanya. “What I’m expecting is myself to be my best and to show up as me, and when I do that, guess what? I’m the best in the world.

“I know what the outcome is going to be when I do that, but I’m not expecting anything. I’m not expecting to lose. If you know, you know. There are levels to this. There are no expectations: I go in there and I show up and I show out.”

The reason Adesanya is standing on the precipice of making history as the fifth fighter to hold UFC titles in two weight classes simultaneously — and the first to do so while sporting a perfect record inside the cage — is because through his first nine UFC appearances and each of his 20 mixed martial arts bouts thus far, the 31-year-old Nigerian-born, New Zealand-based standout has done nothing but show up and show out.

The Stylebender Era