Israel Adesanya Expects An ANZAC Showcase In Sydney

“You can't punish me for my own greatness,” Adesanya said. “(I) just didn’t want to fight the same people again. I like fresh blood, and Sean, I think he's dangerous. He does some things really well against other people, so my job is to make sure it doesn't work against me. I'm used to doing that when it comes to fighting, and f*** everything else. This is about fighting.”

How To Watch UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

With the fighting, though, comes a few messages that need sending. While Adesanya’s saga with Pereira was much more personal given a history dating back to their kickboxing careers, Adesanya’s energy toward Strickland is best described as stern.

The two crossed paths a handful of times as Strickland climbed the middleweight rankings since 2020, most prominently during the UFC 276 press conference in July 2022. Strickland took exception with Adesanya’s fashion sense, particularly the pearl necklaces and French tips Adesanya is known to rock from time to time. Later that week, Adesanya outpointed Jared Cannonier while Strickland suffered a knockout loss to Pereira. A little more than a year later, the two are finally set to do battle, and Adesanya is making sure his nails are on-point for his duel with Strickland.