Israel Adesanya: “I Want To Do Something Spectacular”

Greatness is more than just a numbers game, however, and “The Last Stylebender” has an elegance and sophistication of striking not seen before in MMA. And the 32-year-old assures us his unique skills will be on full display in his bout against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276.

“I want to do something spectacular,” states the Nigerian-born Kiwi. “I’m headlining – I’m not going to disappoint. Expect the unexpected. You’re going to see me at my best. I want to show off. I don’t care about wins or losses anymore. I don’t care about belts. It’s not about money anymore. I know when I show off and have fun that I’m the best in the world.”

Order UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier

Adesanya’s journey to the top started many years ago when, as he puts it, “fighting found him.” After training in Muay Thai and watching Anderson Silva in action at UFC 90, he believed he could also be destined for greatness if he put his mind to it.

Now, following a successful kickboxing career and sporting an MMA record of 22-1, the New Zealand icon has gone a long way towards proving his point. During the quieter moments, his achievements surprise even himself. Like recently, when he decided to check message requests on Instagram and saw he’d been contacted by some of the most famous folks on the planet.

“I’m surprised at some of the people who know who I am,” says Adesanya. “Actors, athletes, actresses. There’s all these blue ticks. I get surprised at the status I’m at right now. [But] I’m not done yet. Nobody can tell me I can’t do s**t. If I want to make something happen, I manifest it. I know the power I have within me.”

Adesanya is quick to praise those who’ve helped him realize his dream. His parents, while initially unsure of his decision to become a fighter, have always supported him no matter what. Then there’s the team at City Kickboxing – in particular, Eugene Bareman.

Bareman, a former fighter himself, founded the Auckland gym in 2007 with Doug Viney, and together they’ve made it one of the most respected in the sport. Training some of the best combat athletes on the planet as it does, the modest facility on an industrial estate is no longer a secret.