 Skip to main content
Middleweight King Israel Adesanya Faces Familiar Foe Alex Pereira At UFC 281 In Madison Square Garden
Announcements

Israel Adesanya To Defend Belt Against Alex Pereira In New York City

Middleweight King Israel Adesanya Faces Familiar Foe Alex Pereira At UFC 281 In Madison Square Garden
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter @tgerbasi • Aug. 5, 2022

"The Last Stylebender" will take over the Big Apple again on Saturday, November 12, as Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against Brazilian knockout artist Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Fighting in "The World's Most Famous Arena" for the first time since a Performance of the Night knockout of Derek Brunson in 2018, Adesanya will now put his undisputed 185-pound title on the line for the sixth time against Pereira, who is unbeaten in three UFC bouts, including a July finish of Sean Strickland, and owns a pair of kickboxing victories over Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya Octagon Interview | UFC 276
Israel Adesanya Octagon Interview | UFC 276
/
Alex Pereira Octagon Interview | UFC 276
Alex Pereira Octagon Interview | UFC 276
/
Tags
UFC 281
:
Community

UFC Raises $10,000 For The Just Keep Livin Foundation…

More
Middleweight King Israel Adesanya Faces Familiar Foe Alex Pereira At UFC 281 In Madison Square Garden
Announcements

Israel Adesanya To Defend Belt Against Alex Pereira In…

Middleweight King Israel Adesanya Faces Familiar Foe Alex Pereira At UFC 281 In Madison Square Garden

More
Dana White and Utah Jazz owener Ryan Sweeney talk to the press about UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2
Announcements

Dana White Talks UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 | Tickets…

Tickets Available Now For UFC's Huge Return To Salt Lake City 

More
: