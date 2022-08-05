Israel Adesanya To Defend Belt Against Alex Pereira In New York City
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter @tgerbasi
• Aug. 5, 2022
"The Last Stylebender" will take over the Big Apple again on Saturday, November 12, as Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against Brazilian knockout artist Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Fighting in "The World's Most Famous Arena" for the first time since a Performance of the Night knockout of Derek Brunson in 2018, Adesanya will now put his undisputed 185-pound title on the line for the sixth time against Pereira, who is unbeaten in three UFC bouts, including a July finish of Sean Strickland, and owns a pair of kickboxing victories over Adesanya.