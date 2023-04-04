Israel Adesanya Career Highlights: Title Wins To Best Fights

Israel Adesanya of Nigeria celebrates after his knockout victory over Robert Whittaker of New Zealand in their UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 243 event at Marvel Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Adesanya dropped Whittaker in the final seconds of the first round and the fight could’ve been over if the horn had not signaled the conclusion of the round. “The Last Stylebender” went to work again in the second frame, proving to have stronger defense against Whittaker. Three-and-a-half minutes into the round, Adesanya landed a right, followed up by a left that sent Whittaker down to the canvas and gave Adeanya the new title of undisputed champion.

Israel Adesanya’s UFC Record

UFC 281 (11/12/22) Adesanya was stopped by Alex Pereira via strikes at 2:01 of the fifth round, losing the UFC middleweight title

UFC 276 (7/2/22) Adesanya won a five round unanimous decision over Jared Cannonier to retain his UFC middleweight title

UFC 271 (2/12/22) Adesanya won a five round unanimous decision over Robert Whittaker to retain his UFC middleweight title

UFC 263 (6/12/21) Adesanya won a five round unanimous decision over Marvin Vettori to retain his UFC middleweight title

UFC 259 (3/6/21) Adesanya lost a five round unanimous decision to Jan Blachowicz in a fight for the UFC light heavyweight title

UFC 253 (9/27/20) Adesanya stopped Paulo Costa via strikes at 3:59 of the second round to retain his UFC middleweight title

UFC 248 (3/7/20) Adesanya won a five round unanimous decision over Yoel Romero to retain his UFC middleweight title

UFC 243 (10/6/19) Adesanya knocked out Robert Whittaker at 3:33 of the second round to unify the UFC middleweight title and become undisputed champion

UFC 236 (4/13/19) Adesanya won a five round unanimous decision over Kelvin Gastelum to win the interim UFC middleweight title

UFC 234 (2/10/19) Adesanya won a three round unanimous decision over Anderson Silva

UFC 230 (11/3/18) Adesanya stopped Derek Brunson via strikes at 4:51 of the first round

TUF 27 Finale (7/6/18) Adesanya won a five round unanimous decision over Brad Tavares

UFC on FOX (4/14/18) Adesanya won a three round split decision over Marvin Vettori

UFC 221 (2/11/18) Adesanya stopped Rob Wilkinson via strikes at 3:37 of the second round

Rapid Q&A