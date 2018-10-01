Ismail Naurdiev Has No Doubt On Where He Belongs

Like many of his contemporaries, the Salzburg resident initially hedged his bets and found a career track just in case, entering a four-year certification program to be a truck mechanic, getting in training sessions before and after work.

On the day of his UFC debut in February, Naurdiev posted a split screen image on his Instagram account. On the left, a tired, unhappy looking Naurdiev at work in 2016, and on the right, him posing at the weigh-ins in Prague, a UFC snapback twisted backwards on his head, the caption summing up his feelings.

“They told (you) you’ll never make it, it’s impossible,” it begins. “Now they tell everyone how they met me.”

“I remember the picture,” Naurdiev said, laughing, when asked about the image. “I sent it to my cousin because he was asking me, ‘What are you doing? Do you want to hang out or something?’ and I just sent him that picture and I was like, ‘No, I’m working. Sorry.’

“I was so sad and wasn’t happy with this life. Every day was the same: get up every day and go to work, work 8-10 hours, come home, sleep and do it again. I knew I had to make something else happen for me because that wasn’t for me.

“(But now,) it feels so good,” he added, perking back up. “I’m only 22 years old and I’m already in the UFC. This week, I’m going to get my second victory. It feels amazing. It feels like a dream.”

Saturday evening, Naurdiev will cross another dream off his list as he competes in Las Vegas for the first time, facing off with fellow welterweight upstart Chance Rencountre in the second fight on the loaded UFC 239 fight card at T-Mobile Arena.

Following his victory over Prazeres in February, a reporter asked Naurdiev backstage if he would prefer to remain a fixture on the different events the UFC hosts throughout Europe over the year, but the energetic and amiable neophyte quickly offered his best “Double Down Trent” impression, telling the reporter, “Vegas, baby! Vegas!”