Ismael Bonfim Is Looking To Impress

"Marreta" has already left a lasting impression in the UFC with his dynamic performances. Despite experiencing both victory and defeat in his two UFC appearances, Bonfim remains determined to carve out his place in the lightweight division.

"It's an amazing feeling. I'm feeling good. I'm feeling at home in Rio. My home is an hour-and-a-half flight from here," Bonfim tells UFC.com, reflecting on his debut in Rio de Janeiro at UFC 283, where he secured an impressive round two knockout victory against Terrance McKinney and won a bonus on the same night. This electrifying start fueled his motivation as he prepares to fight once again in Rio.

But the journey of a fighter is not without its setbacks.