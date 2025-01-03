Islam Makhachev Wants To Eliminate All Doubt

And, with the 33-year-old Russian phenom sitting on top of the UFC’s lightweight division and the pound-for-pound rankings, you’d be forgiven for thinking that he’s successfully made his case.

But the world of mixed martial arts is always turning, and there’s always another challenge around the corner. For Makhachev, that next test will see him face a familiar foe, with Armenian contender Arman Tsarukyan set to challenge him for the undisputed lightweight title in the main event of UFC 311 in Inglewood, California.

The bout will see the pair face off in a rematch nearly five years on from their first meeting in Saint Petersburg, Russia, in 2019. Makhachev was competing in his seventh UFC fight that day, and claimed the unanimous decision victory over Tsarukyan, who had stepped in to face Makhachev on short notice for his Octagon debut.