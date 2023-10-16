Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 1 Recap

This highly anticipated clash exceeded all expectations, to say the least.

For starters, it marked only the sixth instance in UFC history where champions went head-to-head. Makhachev was entering the bout riding an impressive 11-fight winning streak, having previously defeated former champion Charles Oliveira. But his opponent, “Alexander The Great,” also had a lengthy win streak under his belt, 22 fights to be exact, and was coming in fresh from concluding his trilogy with Max Holloway in July.

Given his favorable odds, Makhachev was seen as the frontrunner to win the match. He has trained under coaches Javier Mendez and Khabib Nurmagomedov at the American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California. Meanwhile, Volkanovski trained at City Kickboxing in New Zealand alongside former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.