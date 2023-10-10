Islam Makhachev’s Career Highlights | Title Wins To Best Finishes

Makhachev has won 6 UFC fights by submission. Those victories have come in a variety of ways, which show just how truly special he is once the fight hits the canvas. Those victories came against Leo Kuntz, Kajan Johnson, Drew Dober, Thiago Moises, Dan Hooker, and Charles Oliveira.

Defeating submission king Charles Oliveira by submission to win the undisputed lightweight title was particularly special.

5 Standout Fights From Islam Makhachev’s Career

UFC 220 – Islam Makhachev vs Gleison Tibau