Islam Makhachev | Same Talent, New Energy

“I did all my job in lightweight division,” he said on Tuesday when asked why this was the right time for him to vacate the title and pursue welterweight gold. “I defend the belt more than everybody, and now is the best time to fight in Madison Square Garden, main event.

“If you ask me where I want to fight for the second belt, I think this is the best place,” Makhachev added with a smirk. “Maybe next year, UFC opens one more good place — White House — but right now, Madison Square Garden is the best place to be double champ.”

Makhachev’s decision to change divisions came as part of a string of events that all took place within a few months of each other earlier this year; a mix of unexpected shifts and unsurprising moves culminating in two divisions looking very different (and one looking oddly familiar) as we head towards the end of the year.

First, Ilia Topuria opted to vacate the featherweight title after having won the belt from Alexander Volkanovski and successfully defended it against Max Holloway last year. “El Matador” was ready to move up and challenge Makhachev for the lightweight strap, but the Russian superstar, whose dominance has been questioned by those pointing to two fights with Volkanovski, wasn’t overly excited about the prospects of facing another fighter known for their success in the 145-pound weight class.