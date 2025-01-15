Islam Makhachev, Merab Dvalishvili Talk About Their Custom Venum Shorts

The trend continues into 2025 when lightweight champ Makhachev and bantamweight champ Merab Davlishvili debut their custom shorts as they defend their respective titles at UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2.

For Makhachev, the kit is decorated with an outline of Pabaku, a mountain close to Dagestan. The shorts also feature a dagger and yellow trim. The champ, who received the shorts on Tuesday ahead of his rematch with Arman Tsarukyan, enjoyed seeing the new kit.