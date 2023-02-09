Islam Makhachev Has A Target And A Dream

Islam Makhachev of Russia celebrates after his victory over Charles Oliveira of Brazil in their UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 280 event at Etihad Arena on October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

That 10th consecutive victory over Bobby Green in February of last year finally punched his ticket to a championship bout against Oliveira in Abu Dhabi, where the 31-year-old from Dagestan rolled into the Octagon and ran through the Brazilian titleholder, submitting him in the second round.

It was the culmination of a lifetime of training and a moment long forecasted by his late coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, and many others.

“This is crazy moment because all my career, Abdulmanap said, ‘After Khabib, you’re going to be champion; when Khabib is retired,’” explained Makhachev. “When I did this, when I won this belt, I’m so happy. When Khabib gives me the belt, this is big moment in my career because this is my dream; this is what I (was focused on) all my career — my training, what I did, how I sleep.

“When you win the belt, you know you did all things right; that’s why I was so happy in this moment.”