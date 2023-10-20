Islam Makhachev: 'Everyone Will Understand My Level'

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

When they finally stood opposite one another and the action got underway at RAC Arena, the dueling champions somehow managed to exceed expectations, combining to produce a battle that remains on the Fight of the Year short list eight months later.

Each man had their moments, with Makhachev spending the majority of the fourth round wrapped on Volkanovski’s back, searching for a means to finish the fight, only to have the hometown challenger rally back in the fifth and stun the champion late in the frame. It was an ultra-competitive affair that had everyone watching on the edge of their seats, if they were sitting at all, and the outcome felt uncertain as everyone milled about the Octagon, waiting for the scorecards to be read aloud.

When the tens and nines were all added up, the totals all fell in favor of Makhachev, who retained his title with scores of 48-47 twice and 49-46.

Make Sure You Know How To Watch UFC 294 From Your Country

As is always the case in competitive battles, there were questions about the totals — Volkanovski loyalists and advocates suggesting the featherweight champ deserved the nod — with Makhachev seemingly taking a backseat to the man he’d bested when it came to assessing their efforts and discussing where they each stood in the hierarchy of current standouts.

“Nothing surprised me — I know he’s a tough guy,” answered the lightweight champion when asked about Volkanovski’s performance in the first meeting. “Doesn’t matter if he’s small or from some another division — he’s a tough guy.”

When asked about changes since their clash in February, Makhachev was initially coy before opening up a little more.