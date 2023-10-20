Islam Makhachev: 'Everyone Will Understand My Level'

Fight Coverage
The sharp, sweeping winds of change have turned the competition for the UFC lightweight title in 2023 into a home-and-home series of sorts.
After champion Islam Makhachev ventured to Perth, Australia in February, successfully defending his title with a unanimous decision win over featherweight kingpin and New South Wales resident Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284, the tandem has been brought back together for a second time this weekend, where they will face off in the main event of UFC 294 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
“I’m very excited to be back in Abu Dhabi because everybody was waiting,” said Makhachev when asked about rekindling his fistic relationship with Volkanovski on Saturday to close out the UFC’s annual October trip to the United Arab Emirates. “Last time I fought in Australia, and my friends, family, it’s hard to come to Australia.
“Abu Dhabi is the best area for the rematch,” he added. “First time, it was all on his side, in Australia, but now it’s changed. He comes to my area.”
A rematch between the pound-for-pound greats wasn’t the original plan, though Makhachev was preparing to face a familiar foe for a second time.
Saturday’s main event was intended to be a sequel to last October’s headlining attraction — a second bout between the champion from the mountains of Dagestan and the man he defeated for the title last year, Brazilian standout Charles Oliveira.
But days before departing for Abu Dhabi, an errant elbow in a training session opened a sizeable gash over the right eye of the former champion, rendering him unable to compete, and forcing the UFC to seek out a replacement to step in for “Do Bronxs.”
The featherweight champion made perfect sense.
“I thought it would happen again, but I didn’t know when,” Makhachev said in regard to a second meeting with Volkanovski. “I wanted a rematch, too, because after the last fight, people were talking about the fight, and the fans want to watch the rematch.”
Their first encounter was a highly anticipated affair, having started to come together in the Octagon following Makhachev’s championship victory one year ago and pitting two of the best pound-for-pound talents in the sport against one another with UFC gold hanging in the balance.
When they finally stood opposite one another and the action got underway at RAC Arena, the dueling champions somehow managed to exceed expectations, combining to produce a battle that remains on the Fight of the Year short list eight months later.
Each man had their moments, with Makhachev spending the majority of the fourth round wrapped on Volkanovski’s back, searching for a means to finish the fight, only to have the hometown challenger rally back in the fifth and stun the champion late in the frame. It was an ultra-competitive affair that had everyone watching on the edge of their seats, if they were sitting at all, and the outcome felt uncertain as everyone milled about the Octagon, waiting for the scorecards to be read aloud.
When the tens and nines were all added up, the totals all fell in favor of Makhachev, who retained his title with scores of 48-47 twice and 49-46.
As is always the case in competitive battles, there were questions about the totals — Volkanovski loyalists and advocates suggesting the featherweight champ deserved the nod — with Makhachev seemingly taking a backseat to the man he’d bested when it came to assessing their efforts and discussing where they each stood in the hierarchy of current standouts.
“Nothing surprised me — I know he’s a tough guy,” answered the lightweight champion when asked about Volkanovski’s performance in the first meeting. “Doesn’t matter if he’s small or from some another division — he’s a tough guy.”
When asked about changes since their clash in February, Makhachev was initially coy before opening up a little more.
"Many things have changed, of course, but I’m still focused, I’m still training hard because everybody wants to take my belt,” began the standout from Dagestan. “I just keep doing my job and training.
“After the last fight, we changed not many things; just a couple things on the ground,” continued Makhachev, who turns 32 just six days after this weekend’s event and enters the contest on a 12-fight winning streak that includes seven finishes. “We worked striking on how Volkanovski closes the distance.
“Only a couple things we changed, and you will see it all in the Octagon.
On his way to the title and into his initial encounter with Volkanovski earlier this year, there was a playfulness to Makhachev in interviews.
While not the most talkative athlete on the roster by any stretch, the confidence and assuredness he had in regard to his skills and forthcoming victory resonated in his words. There was a lightness to his interviews and answers; his personal remix of the winking bravado his current head coach, former lightweight ruler Khabib Nurmagomedov, brought to his pre-fight interactions.
But that has vanished ahead of this fight, with the champion keeping things short, sharp, and all business heading into UFC 294.
Main Event Preview | UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2
“I respect him because he took this fight on short notice,” Makhachev said of Volkanovski, who didn’t hesitate for a second in agreeing to step in and run it back with the lightweight champion. “Many people can take this fight on short notice because it’s a fight for the belt — (for some fighters, it’s maybe the one and only chance). But with Volkanovski, I think it’s different because people and fans are waiting for the rematch.
“This fight, I expect he’s going to be just as tough — it’s going to be a hard fight because this guy is going to fight all five rounds.”
But Makhachev has no intention of letting things go to the judges this time around.
This time, he doesn’t want there to be any question about who the better fighter is.
“In my career, it means a lot because after the last fight, people were talking,” he said, the post-fight murmurs clearly something that hasn’t sat well with him over these last eight months. “And now I want to destroy him, finish him, and everybody will understand my level.”
