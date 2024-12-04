Islam Makhachev To Defend Lightweight Title Against Arman Tsarukyan At UFC 311

The two first met in Tsarukyan’s promotional debut in 2019. As expected, the Fight of the Night-earning bout was full of highly competitive grappling exchanges, with the Armenian giving the champion one of his toughest tests to date. Makhachev’s relentless pressure and four takedowns helped secure a unanimous decision victory.

Since their first meeting, Makhachev has won nine straight, extending his win streak to 14. That stretch included a title-winning performance over former 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira, and three successful title defenses, twice against Alexander Volkanovski and, most recently, over Dustin Poirier.