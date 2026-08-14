Islam Makhachev’s Case for G.O.A.T. Status

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The first eight wins in his run include victories over skilled veterans like Nik Lentz and Gleison Tibau, a promising newcomer named Arman Tsarukyan who has turned out to be pretty good, and stoppages of Drew Dober and Thiago Moises. The next eight feature his final two non-title bouts at lightweight against Dan Hooker and King Green, and then six consecutive championship fight wins.

Secondly, beating Machado Garry and defending the welterweight title would make Makhachev just the fifth two-division champion to register title defenses in multiple weight classes, joining Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, Henry Cejudo, and Jon Jones. That is truly rarified air. Another thing to consider in determining his candidacy, and I say this with all due respect to everyone else that has earned titles in two weight classes: doing it at lightweight and welterweight in this era, with the depth of talent that exists in each division, is ultra-impressive. Lightweight is perpetually one of the deepest divisions in the sport, and welterweight is currently the best it has ever been.

The Athletes Of UFC 330 Face Off One Final Time At Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

What seems to hinder Makhachev’s case for many people is his connection with Khabib Nurmagomedov, his longtime training partner and current coach who relinquished the lightweight strap and retired unexpectedly following the passing of his father, Abdulmanap, after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Not only does Nurmagomedov’s undefeated record loom, but his larger overall impact is often pointed to as a reason why he still stands ahead of Makhachev in these discussions.

There is no denying that Nurmagomedov was the bigger star and the one who truly launched us into this era of dominant talents from the Abdulmanap School, but if we’re talking straight-up skills and achievements inside the Octagon, I don’t think many would disagree with the claim that Makhachev is the more well-rounded fighter of the two and achieved more in the UFC than his predecessor.