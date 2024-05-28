Islam Makhachev Is Building A Legacy Of His Own

When a fighter is described as “no nonsense,” certain traits are considered a given. Often, those athletes are more reserved personalities. They don’t schmooze and crack jokes during interviews. The analysis they’ll give about their own fights or opponents is usually limited to cliches that keep everything close to the vest. Generally, they aren’t considered the most “likeable,” although the merits of that description are debatable. Perhaps at first glance, Islam Makhachev profiles as one of these stoic figures.
He is all-business in the Octagon to brutal effect. When he celebrates big moments, it’s often even-keel. Even after scoring his knockout of Alexander Volkanovski, Makhachev raised a finger to his lips and told the Abu Dhabi crowd to settle down. Considering the lineage of fighters with whom he trains, you’d be safe to assume Makhachev isn’t one to ooze charisma.
That’s only if you aren’t paying attention. Sure, he came off as a bit more shy and reserved when the very understandable language-barrier stood between him and the MMA fanbase. But, as he has gotten more comfortable with the language and with all that comes with being a top-flight fighter, Makhachev’s trademark smirk is seen more often. It also helps when you’ve lost just once in 26 fights. As he readies for a potential third defense of his lightweight title, the 32-year-old Makhachev seems as comfortable as you’d like ahead of his first fight of 2024.
That smile creeps on his face again when he is asked about his upcoming opponent Dustin Poirier’s infamous tendency to attempt guillotines.
“Oh, people, I'm ready,” Makhachev tells UFC.com from his training camp in New Jersey. “If he jumped the guillotine, for sure, I will be ready. I spend a lot of time in this position because if he jumps to guillotine, it's not going to surprise me.”
Humorous bits aside, where he stays matter-of-fact is in his evaluation of himself and his opponent.
Makhachev believes he has the “worst” style for Poirier, who is tied with Drew Dober for most knockout wins in the lightweight division at nine. The lightweight champ lands a takedown on 61.2 percent of his attempts, fourth best all-time among 155ers. While Poirier boasts decent defensive grappling, Poirier is 4-4 when taken down at least twice in a fight, so the grappling is definitely Makhachev’s path of least resistance.
With that in mind, Makhachev holds a lot of respect for his foe and sees plenty of challenges waiting for him in “The Diamond.”
“He's a legend,” Makhachev said. “He beat a lot of guys. He has a good legacy, and Dustin is a very big name in MMA. If I beat him and finish him, it's a very big step for me and for my legacy.”
As Makhachev approaches what would be a record-tying third defense of his lightweight title, he has made his ambitions plain. In his eyes, he cleared out the cupboard of contenders on his ascent to the throne.
That means, of course, that he is looking upward at the welterweight division and current champion Leon Edwards as his next quest.
“Honestly, I think it's my opinion, (I’m) almost done with my division because who is going to be next? Just Arman (Tsarukyan),” he said. “I already beat (him), and, in my division, I don't have some interesting fight (or) too exciting fights for me. We have Dustin right now. This guy is a legend. It's a very good fight for my legacy. I will finish him, and I just will wait for the next go.”
Naturally, people might push back against that notion. Makhachev’s first fight with Tsarukyan came in the latter’s UFC debut, and the Armenian has gone on a tear since, most recently outdueling Charles Oliveira at UFC 300. UFC CEO Dana White touted that bout as a No. 1 contender fight, so one would think the matchmakers would push Makhachev toward that rematch.
Nonetheless, Makhachev wants that double-champ status sooner or later. He is less inclined to think about what defending the title does for his resume when it’s all said and done.
That’s all in the future, though. Some might worry about Makhachev’s focus while he muses on what comes after Poirier, but that’s just the level of confidence with which he is operating at the moment. It’s understandable, especially considering the way he bested Volkanovski twice in 2023 and Oliveira to win the belt in October 2022.
After taking a closer look, Makhachev isn’t just one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, but he seems primed to take a step toward superstardom in Newark. That means leaving a stamp in Brick City, and that is very much his intention when he makes the final walk of the night on June 1.
“Fans always want to see the finish,” he said. “It's what I will try to do in beating Dustin Poirier.”
