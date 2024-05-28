Islam Makhachev Is Building A Legacy Of His Own

He is all-business in the Octagon to brutal effect. When he celebrates big moments, it’s often even-keel. Even after scoring his knockout of Alexander Volkanovski, Makhachev raised a finger to his lips and told the Abu Dhabi crowd to settle down. Considering the lineage of fighters with whom he trains, you’d be safe to assume Makhachev isn’t one to ooze charisma.

That’s only if you aren’t paying attention. Sure, he came off as a bit more shy and reserved when the very understandable language-barrier stood between him and the MMA fanbase. But, as he has gotten more comfortable with the language and with all that comes with being a top-flight fighter, Makhachev’s trademark smirk is seen more often. It also helps when you’ve lost just once in 26 fights. As he readies for a potential third defense of his lightweight title, the 32-year-old Makhachev seems as comfortable as you’d like ahead of his first fight of 2024.