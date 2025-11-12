Islam Makhachev And Zhang Weili | Chasing New Heights

Ever since Conor McGregor secured a second title in 2016, a handful of champions have earned the opportunity to chase a second belt in another division while still holding onto their first. However, as was the case with with newly crowned lightweight champ Ilia Topuria, he vacated his featherweight title before moving up to defeat Charles Oliveira at UFC 317.

That seems to be the new norm. Saturday night could’ve featured two “champ vs champ” matchups, but instead, both Zhang Weili and Islam Makhachev will enter the Octagon without belts, which means they could leave Madison Square Garden completely empty-handed.

While the risk-reward is the highest it’s ever been, the timing couldn’t be better for either fighter to take this leap.