ISLAM DULATOV | NO PRESSURE, ONLY EXCITEMENT

But, at the moment, Dulatov isn’t thinking about returning to the runway; he’s fixated on finally making his first appearance in the UFC after this weekend’s contest was forced to be pushed back from February after he suffered an injury during his initial training camp.

“After I signed my contract and came back to Germany, the country was going crazy, and (there was) a lot of support from outside of Germany — from Europe, big support from America also; a lot of people were writing me, following on Instagram and all of this stuff,” said the Dana White’s Contender Series grad, detailing his experiences over the 11 months since he earned his contract. “It was a great feeling to come back; the first step for my dream, which actually came true.

“When I had set the fight, I was very happy,” continued the promising welterweight prospect. “I was thinking it was the perfect time — a short time after the first fight, I can show the people — but then I had this injury and I had to withdraw.

“It was a hard time for me then because I was doing a lot of physio stuff, a lot of stuff to be back in shape again, but we did a very good job. I’m back, better than ever, and I’m ready to go on Saturday.”