Isaac Moreno | UFC Fight Pass Fighter To Watch

After a two-year hiatus, welterweight striker Isaac Moreno is ready to bounce back with a bang as he looks to pick up where he left off inside the Fury FC cage.
Fighting out of the Rio Grande Valley and Los Fresnos, Texas, Moreno has built an impressive resumé so far, but injury pumped the brakes on a surging run of form and forced him onto the sidelines at a pivotal moment in his career.
But now, fully fit and ready to go again, Moreno is all set to resume his career as he looks to steal the show at Fury FC 106 in New Orleans on July 18.
Moreno kicked off his MMA career at the amateur level and built a perfect 5-0 record – all via finish – under the Fury FC banner en route to the amateur welterweight title at Fury FC 42 back in 2020.
Moreno then turned pro and kicked off his paid career with a second-round TKO victory at Fury FC 47 in June 2021.
Three more wins followed in 2022, including a notable victory over current Fury FC welterweight champion Sam Kilmer at Fury FC 68. Then, in 2023, he outpointed Kenan Jackson to take his career record to 5-0.
It set up Moreno for a fight against the seasoned Armus “Sea Goat” Guyton at Fury FC 76 in San Antonio, and he delivered his most impressive performance yet to stun, then finish, “The Sea Goat” in half a round and hand Guyton the only first-round loss of his career.
After his attention-grabbing victory, Moreno then added the exclamation point during his post-fight interview.
“I came from two very hard-working, God-fearing parents, and I just want to say thank you. But I also want to say, I’m sorry,” he began.
“I’m sorry, mom and dad. Sometimes I come up here, and I say things I’m not supposed to say, and act in a way I’m not supposed to act. and I’m sorry.”
Then he kicked up the intensity as he delivered a post-fight promo straight down the camera lens to everyone watching on UFC Fight Pass.
“But ain’t a damn thing changed, baby!” he roared.
“I’m a menace! I’m a problem! That welterweight strap is mine, so cut the bulls**t and recognize a real one when you see it!
“Cash me my check! Run me my money, because you know I’m about my money! Cut the lights, because I’m the main event! Don’t blink, baby!”
And with that, he dropped the mic and walked out of shot. Message delivered.
After that win, and that promo, it looked like Moreno was on the fast track to a welterweight title shot. But a torn pectoral muscle took him out of action for a full year.
During that time, he opened up his gym, Primetime Headquarters, where he serves as both owner and head coach. It’s given him a base to build from, and helped him to take stock and improve his skills away from the spotlight of competition.
But now, fully fit and with his skills sharpened, the man known as “Primetime” is ready to step into the spotlight once again as he makes his long-awaited return at Fury FC 106, where he’ll take on 24-fight Brazilian veteran Julio Rodrigues in the co-main event.
Victory could catapult Moreno into a title fight, and a rematch with Kilmer, who captured the 170-pound title at Fury FC 100 back in January.
And a second victory over Kilmer could earn Moreno more than just the Fury FC welterweight title. It could also alert the UFC’s matchmakers, who are always on the lookout for rising stars for Dana White’s Contender Series.
But before he can turn his attention to the likes of Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard, Moreno has a job to do in New Orleans, as he looks to remind everyone just why his “Primetime” moniker is a well-deserved one.