Isaac Moreno | UFC Fight Pass Fighter To Watch

Fighting out of the Rio Grande Valley and Los Fresnos, Texas, Moreno has built an impressive resumé so far, but injury pumped the brakes on a surging run of form and forced him onto the sidelines at a pivotal moment in his career.

But now, fully fit and ready to go again, Moreno is all set to resume his career as he looks to steal the show at Fury FC 106 in New Orleans on July 18.

Moreno kicked off his MMA career at the amateur level and built a perfect 5-0 record – all via finish – under the Fury FC banner en route to the amateur welterweight title at Fury FC 42 back in 2020.