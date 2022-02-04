Isaac Dulgarian Is Ready To Put On A Show At FAC

“I feel like I’m in my prime more so than Teejay Britton,” Dulgarian said. “He’s 39. I feel like if we go into those deep waters he’s going to drown when we both are tired, and I don’t really see it as being a problem. I pace myself in my fights in the first place and I take what’s given to me.”

Just in time for Dulgarian to become the face of James Krause’s FAC, he’s in the perfect position to go from prospect to star. At 25 years old, it’s hard to imagine that’s he’s not exactly the type of up-and-comer UFC matchmakers are looking for.

Every promoter’s dream is to turn a fighter into a UFC household name, but there appears to be a rapidly growing bond between Dulgarian and Krause and, even more importantly, Dulgarian and the FAC crowd.

Fortunately for Dulgarian, the same things that have made him a fan favorite in Kansas City will translate quite well in the UFC as well.

“I show up every day, I do my job and train my hardest,” Dulgarian said. “I like this sport and really that’s all that I can say. I got a lot of talent naturally and I feel like my work ethic and everything else kind of gets me to that next level. I’m just starting to get the eyes and everything that I feel like I’ve deserved for a long time”