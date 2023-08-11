Isaac Dulgarian Knows How To Flip The Switch

“Man, my girl beat me at arm wrestling once,” he laughs. “That one's embarrassing for me and I was actually trying, but she's strong.”

But are they still together?

“Oh yeah.”

All kidding aside, though, there’s got to be something to stepping in there and knowing that no one has ever had your number.

“The flip switches,” said Dulgarian. “I'm a cool guy outside of fighting, but when it comes to competing in one-on-one sports, there's a flip that switches in me. I just can't let the other guy win, and I think we'll see that on August 12th. It's going to be a good fight, but I think that just my presence, and the fact that I've been competing since I was eight years old, so almost 19 years now, it makes me very familiar with competing against another human.”

And winning. Saturday’s an opportunity to get his first in a long time, and he can’t wait.

“I’ve had plenty of time watching these guys, and I'm just ready for my time,” Dulgarian said. “I've been waiting so long, and I know I belong in the UFC. I have a tough kid standing in front of me and I hope that I can do my job the way it's supposed to be done, put on a show, and then hopefully I get that hype behind me that I feel like I've earned throughout just my entire time competing.”