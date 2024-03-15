Isaac Dulgarian | Impressive And Rare

“I'm literally in the gym parking lot,” he said. “I got my camper outside Factory X and living right outside the gym. So I just wake up, brush my teeth and go train.”

Yes, the unbeaten prospect, who faces Christian Rodriguez Saturday in Las Vegas, is living in an RV as he makes his way up the featherweight ladder. It wasn’t how the 27-year-old pictured this chapter of his career, but when the Glory MMA team splintered off after the suspension of coach James Krause, Dulgarian was forced to find a new home.

He found it in Englewood, Colorado, home to the Factory X squad led by Marc Montoya. The only problem was that the cost of living isn’t like it was back in Kansas City. So Dulgarian improvised.

“The housing prices are doubled from what it was in Kansas City where I was, so there's no way I was about to buy something out here,” he said. “That's why I bought the RV, because I was like, okay, I can pay less than what I was in Kansas City and still live in Denver.”