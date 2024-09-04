Isaac Dulgarian's Fresh Start in Colorado After Tough loss

About the only negative in the whole situation is that Dulgarian lost that fight with Rodriguez via split decision, putting a mark in his loss column for the first time in seven pro bouts. But as far as Dulgarian is concerned, that bump in the road wasn’t even that.

“When all the media and everybody thinks you won the fight, it's hard to say, ‘Oh, I lost,’” said Dulgarian, who got the media nod, 9-0-2, on the MMADecisions.com website. “I know I won the fight. My heart knows I won the fight and just a couple of guys said I didn't, and that's just how it is. So it didn't really affect me too much. Like I said, my heart knows I won, my teammates know I won, anyone that watched the fight knows I won. So, it's just about taking lessons from that fight and gaining the experience that I did in that fight and using it and my training in future battles.”

Okay, doesn’t sound like a bad night after all, especially when you consider that his biggest fan (well, outside of Alexa and Ayra) was in attendance at the APEX. And for grandfather and grandson, it was a moment they’ll never forget.

“He loved it,” said Dulgarian. “He thought I got hosed, as well, so he was pretty pissed, but he enjoyed it and he was just happy that I got to perform at that level and that he got to be there. Yeah, I think he had a great time.”