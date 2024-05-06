Iron Summit: For The Lifelong Athletes

“We decided early on that it’s much broader than that,” Deakin explained. “Wrestling is an awesome sport, but I think it’s easy to be caught up in the little bubble that is wrestling. It’s nice to hear different perspectives and different stories, I also think it’s interesting to bounce different ideas off how different people train who are similar in physique but compete in different sports.”

As the show grows, Deakin and Iron Summit are welcoming a wide range of guests with open arms.

“I’m interested in people that have reached a high level in anything, and usually our connection to them is something in fitness,” Deakin said. “I’m really interested in older coaches; they’ve managed a lot of different time periods and a lot of different people. Generally, it’s interesting for me to see how the busy CEOs stay on top of these crazy work weeks plus their personal health and fitness, as well.”