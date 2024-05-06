Iron Summit: For The Lifelong Athletes

UFC Foundation
What do former NCAA National Wrestling Champions do after they graduate?
Subscribe To UFC Fight Pass Today!
Sure, there’s the Bo Nickals and the Brock Lesnars of the world. However, going from avoiding being pinned to avoiding being knocked out is a jump that isn’t for everybody.
Northwestern alumni Ryan Deakin has taken the post-grad life transition in stride, accepting an assistant coaching job with Stanford University wrestling. Off the mat, Deakin has collaborated with former Lehigh University heavyweight Max Wessell to launch Iron Summit, a podcast that aims to maximize life and performance through health and fitness.
“It’s been fun, talking about health and fitness,” Deakin said. “We’re both passionate about sports, sports performance, health, and fitness. It’s been really cool; it’s been an awesome opportunity to network and connect with some interesting people.”
Unlike the usual health/fitness podcast, Iron Summit broadens the scope of performance. From physical trainers for elite athletes to power lifters who work on Wall Street, Deakin and Wessell want to provide their audience with an avenue to live a healthy lifestyle that is fulfilling.
With an overwhelming amount of wrestling experience and background between Deakin and Wessell, it’d be easy for Iron Summit to be a haven for wrestling content, but Deakin went in another direction.
“We decided early on that it’s much broader than that,” Deakin explained. “Wrestling is an awesome sport, but I think it’s easy to be caught up in the little bubble that is wrestling. It’s nice to hear different perspectives and different stories, I also think it’s interesting to bounce different ideas off how different people train who are similar in physique but compete in different sports.”
Subscribe To UFC Fight Pass Today!
As the show grows, Deakin and Iron Summit are welcoming a wide range of guests with open arms.
“I’m interested in people that have reached a high level in anything, and usually our connection to them is something in fitness,” Deakin said. “I’m really interested in older coaches; they’ve managed a lot of different time periods and a lot of different people. Generally, it’s interesting for me to see how the busy CEOs stay on top of these crazy work weeks plus their personal health and fitness, as well.”
As any upcoming show would, Deakin has individuals he would love to see come on Iron Summit. Deakin’s list includes UFC fighters Justin Gaethje, TJ Dillashaw, and Bo Nickal.
Deakin has had an illustrious wrestling career that has more than earned him his Assistant Coach position at one of the best wrestling programs in the country in Stanford. Deakin’s influence on and off the mat is growing, and he has made the postgrad transition look seamless.
Pioneered by Ryan Deakin and Max Wessell, Iron Summit aims to be the place to go for anyone looking to live a healthy lifestyle the right way.
Stay up to date with all things combat sports and subscribe to UFC FIGHT PASS!
Tags