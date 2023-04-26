Irina Alekseeva | Welcome To The UFC

“Everything depends on how the weight cut goes,” he says as she bobs and weaves in and out of frame. “Everything right now in my head is about the weight cut. With the weight cut, my mood is directly affected by it, so if the weight cut goes well, my mood will be good.”

While there is no question that Alekseeva is a naturally engaging and charismatic individual, part of her uncontainable energy likely comes from the fact that she hasn’t competed in 18 months and is finally on the eve of making the walk to the Octagon for the first time.

Just 4-1 as a professional, Alekseeva last competed in October 2021, securing a unanimous decision victory, and signed with the UFC several months ago, but the combination of delays in securing her visa, a shoulder injury that forced her under the knife, and finding a date to make her debut, have kept her on the sidelines longer than she would have liked.

“It took a long time to get my visa and then when I finally got my visa, I had shoulder surgery, so I had to recover from my shoulder surgery, which took a little time,” Nagomy offers in response to a question about her time away from active competition while Alekseeva chomps on the UFC logo on her top; the hyperactive sidekick always trying to get a laugh while the translator conveys her thoughts. “Since December, we were trying to get on some sort of card, but they couldn’t find anything for me.