Irene Aldana's Time To Shine

“It has been amazing,” began Aldana, speaking about the championship successes of Brandon Moreno, Yair Rodriguez, and her long-time teammate Alexa Grasso, each of whom earned finishes in championship fights earlier this year. “Not just that they won it — Yair, Brandon, and Alexa — but how they won, the way they performed in their fights was amazing. I’m very motivated and inspired by them, and I’m glad to join them. I’m sure I will.

How To Watch UFC 289 In Your Country

“It’s a big moment for Mexico and I’m so happy, so proud to represent Mexico on this platform, in the UFC,” continued Aldana, who faces off with Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight title in the main event of UFC 289 this weekend at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. “To be able to accomplish this side-by-side with Yair, Brandon, and Alexa is an amazing thing. It gets me so excited, so pumped up that this is happening for Mexico, and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

While she’s obviously thrilled to be stepping into the Octagon and competing for UFC gold this weekend, this wasn’t the original plan for either half of Saturday night’s main event.